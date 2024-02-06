Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 264 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.