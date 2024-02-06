Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 657 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

