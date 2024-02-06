DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 35.9 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.