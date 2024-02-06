DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. 4,132,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

