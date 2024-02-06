DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 6.5 %
NYSE DD traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.21. 2,157,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,749. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
