DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $64.43. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 1,141,632 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

