DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.28 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

NYSE DD traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,304. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

