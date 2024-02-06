DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DXC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.