Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

EBMT stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

