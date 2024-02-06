Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.2 %

EBMT stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

