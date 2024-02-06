Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $550.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.