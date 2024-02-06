Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 51.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 74,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

