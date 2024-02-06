EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGP opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.69. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $152.45 and a 12-month high of $188.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.61%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

