Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $82.99. 223,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

