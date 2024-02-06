easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.00.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
