easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.00.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.10 on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

