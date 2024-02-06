Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $94.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Shares of EW opened at $86.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

