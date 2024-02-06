EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.39. 327,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 642,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 445.88% and a negative return on equity of 235.31%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in EHang by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 610,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EHang by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 472,960 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in EHang by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EHang in the 3rd quarter worth $1,789,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

