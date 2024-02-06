Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. Equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

