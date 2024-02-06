Electrovaya (ELVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Electrovaya to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ELVA opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Electrovaya has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.