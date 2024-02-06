Element Wealth LLC Acquires 91 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 1,584,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

