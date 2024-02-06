Element Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IFV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 5,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,397. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1781 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

