Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.08. 290,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,804. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $105.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

