Element Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. 1,048,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.