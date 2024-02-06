Element Wealth LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after buying an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. 1,048,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.