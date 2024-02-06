Element Wealth LLC Invests $282,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,547. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

