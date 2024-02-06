Element Wealth LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 517,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,492. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.