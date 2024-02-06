Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4-41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.27 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $698.87. 6,126,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,790. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $742.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $663.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 94.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,734,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

