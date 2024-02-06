Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE LLY opened at $705.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.08 and a 200 day moving average of $574.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $711.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 94.20%.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
