ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $64,699.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016024 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.28 or 1.00009964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010988 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00186823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02803852 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,556.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.