enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EU opened at $4.61 on Friday. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $764.52 million and a PE ratio of -38.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enCore Energy stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

