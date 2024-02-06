Energi Price Up 3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $246,703.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00079197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,422,939 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

