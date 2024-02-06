Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

