Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 385,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

