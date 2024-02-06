Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 277,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

