Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
