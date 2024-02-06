Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.