Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
