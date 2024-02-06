EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,068 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,053. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.