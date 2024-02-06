EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $93,815,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $62,194,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. 3,682,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,250,947 shares of company stock worth $174,757,795 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

