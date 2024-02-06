EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $93,815,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $62,194,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. 3,682,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
