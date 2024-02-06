EPIQ Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 2.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

APP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.98. 724,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,583. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $9,051,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,456,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,719,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

