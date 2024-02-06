EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.32. 66,799,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,626,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.24. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $580.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

