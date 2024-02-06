Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equitable were worth $275,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Natixis purchased a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:EQH opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

