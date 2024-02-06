Essential Planning LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essential Planning LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. 35,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.01. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $262.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

