Essential Planning LLC. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Essential Planning LLC. lessened its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 124,839 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 87,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,921. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

