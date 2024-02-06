Essential Planning LLC. Has $11.90 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 194,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

