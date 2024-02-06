Essential Planning LLC. Sells 4,275 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Essential Planning LLC. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,897. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

