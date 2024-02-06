Essential Planning LLC. Sells 4,410 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Essential Planning LLC. cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,597. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

