Essential Planning LLC. Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Essential Planning LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $188.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.