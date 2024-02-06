Essential Planning LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essential Planning LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. 148,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $175.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.