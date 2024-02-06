Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

