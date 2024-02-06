Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

EL stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,677. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

