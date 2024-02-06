Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Cap of $282.76 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $282.76 billion and approximately $8.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,352.76 or 0.05434209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00028032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,642 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

